Chrissy Teigen says winning Record of the Year 'sucks'

Chrissy Teigen Had a Very Embarrassing Moment Involving Michael Keaton
Just Jared
Chrissy Teigen is mortified. The 35-year-old star made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (March..
Chrissy Teigen is mortified. The 35-year-old star made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (March..
Chrissy Teigen said Friday that the media’s aggressive treatment of Meghan Markle, who is currently pregnant with her second..
The Legends are enjoying a day out! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend held hands while out on a walk on Saturday afternoon (March 6)..