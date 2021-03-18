'Poribortan is my slogan': Mamata mocks BJP, says ‘don’t copy, use your brains’

Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP over their ‘poribartan’ (change) poll pitch in West Bengal.

The Bengal CM said ‘poribartan’ is Mamata Banerjee’s slogan and accused BJP of copying it.

The TMC supremo was addressing an election rally in Kharagpur, Paschim Medinipur.

“Poribortan (change) is Mamata Banerjee's slogan, why are you copying me?

Use your own brain.

It is we who will bring ‘poribartan’.

After winning in Bengal, we will jump to Delhi and shake BJP,” she said.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting march 27.

The final round of polling to take place on April 29, counting of votes on May 2.