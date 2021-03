Cricketer Chris Gayle thanks India, PM Modi for sending COVID vaccine to Jamaica

India had sent 50,000 COVID vaccine doses to Jamaica under Vaccine Maitri initiative.

In a self-made video, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the kind initiative.

Gayle said, "PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica.

We appreciate it." More than 25 nations have received 'Made in India' vaccines to assist in their fight against the global pandemic.