Waiter on the Way helps Fort Wayne businesses through the pandemic

The city of Fort Wayne funded two free delivery campaigns last year through Waiter on the Way.

A local food delivery service helped lift fort wayne restaurants through the covd-19 pandemic.

how, and what's next for waiters on the way.

3 food delivery has become a staple for many fort wayne restaurants.davey's delicious bagels owner davey hertier saw an immediate sales boost when he started working with local delivery service waiter on the way.dh: "people who are on breaks or on lunch breaks couldn't come down because a lot of times, they didn't have enough time.

So that was an immediate i would say 25% increase on sales."once the covid-19 pandemic hit, waiter on the way became a big part of keeping business afloat.the city of fort wayne funded two free delivery campaigns last year through waiter on the way.

Owner derek berkes says it was important for a local service to step up.db: "that's a big part for us, is just to take care of local.

Because at the end of the day, if local doesn't take care of local, then local starts to disappear."now, restaurants are bouncing back.standup: while lower covid-19 rates have meant less in-person restrictions and therefore less need for delivery, local shops and restaurants say waiters on the way still makes an impact.pembroke bakery and cafe owner steve nagy has worked with waiter on the way for roughly five years.sn: they've done pretty well.

Like i said, we've worked with them for a while, so i don't think it's going to go away completely, but i do think it will come back some.in the meantime, berkes says it's business as usual.db: i don't know what to anticipate for 2021, but what we're focused on now is just taking each order as they come... and when they do need us, and they want to use us, we're there for them to do a good job.in fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

