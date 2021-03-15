Fort Wayne businesses prepare for St. Patrick's Day

Those celebrating tell us that social distancing and mask-wearing to slow the spread of COVID-19 are priorities this Wednesday.

Fort Wayne is filled with green as local businesses get ready for St Patrick’s Day.

Good sunday evening, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Thank you for welcoming us into your home tonight.

Fort wayne is filled with green as local businesses prepare for st patrick's day.

Those celebrating tell us that social distancing and mask wearing are priorities this wednesday.

Fox 55's nico pennisi spoke to a couple of business owners about what their festivities will look like... take pkg:?nat pop arcade machine voice?folks have been slinging pinballs at floyd's arcade since 2018.

"we have quite a bit of different things for people to do, all old school and new school."

It's a big family environment.

?nat?

But owner jeremy floyd says the roanoke business isn't just for kids and their parents..."typically anybody over the age of 30 can really relive their childhood."

Floyd's is having a st.

Patrick's day party this wednesday that he says will have no problem social- distancing."try to stick with your group for the most part.

We have plenty of space.

We have multiple rooms for everybody to fan out into."

Among them ?nat pop pinball machine?

Pinball room, virtual reality room, air hockey room.

"all of them are kind of separate so if anybody feels like they need a little bit more space you can just put a game in between you and the other player."at deer park irish pub..."we're going to march forward."owner tony henry says the st.

Patty's party is still on."we got the green light from the board of health and also the alcohol and tobacco commission."and since getting the green light, they're filled with green, green, green to honor st patrick.

"we don't have any records of him being a drinker or liking beer or booze.

Somehow, but the irish do.

When he christianized ireland, those people every year celebrated him and of course the irish love to toast, love to celebrate."over two decades of celebrations at deer park.

This year, a masquerade party, which henry says is a clever way to ensure folks aren't spreading the virus."we want people just to be safe and we'll do everything we can to make sure we implement what the board of health is asking us to do."henry says folks will have to put a pause of the old saying "kiss me i'm irish" this year because of the pandemic...they'll have to settle for elbows.in fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news at floyd's, the party runs from 7-11 pm.at deer park, the festivities begin at 9 a.m.

For more information visit our website at