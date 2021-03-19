Parson announces timeline for Missouri's COVID-19 vaccination plan to move into Phase 2 and 3

Residents will be eligible for a covid-19 vaccine on april 9th.

The news came during governor mike parson's weekly news briefing today in jefferson city.

He says the state will activate phase 2 on monday, march 29th and phase 3 will open on friday, april 9th.

Phase 2 includes the construction, commercial facilities, the homeless, the rest of the food and agriculture sector.

Then the state will open up vaccines to all missourians on april 9th.

Mike parson/(r) mo: "combined phases 2 and 3 will make approximately 2 million more missourians eligible to be vaccinated.

All currently eligible missourians in phase 1a and phase 1b tiers 1,2, and 3 will continue to be eligible.") governor parsons added they will work hard to make sure that every missourian who wants a vaccine gets one.

Currently 20 point 5 percent of missourians have recieved at least one vaccine.

