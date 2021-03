Maharashtra Health Minister warns people to adhere to COVID guidelines amid rising cases

In the view of rising COVID cases in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned locals to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines otherwise, state government will have to resort imposing lockdown.

"Chief Minister is very worried about the situation in the state.

He has requested people to behave responsibly to avoid COVID, otherwise, the government will have to resort to imposing a lockdown.

People must adhere to the guidelines," said Health Minister Tope.