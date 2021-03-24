'Nirlaj Kumar Ji' has lost all shame: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed his anguish over marshalling out of opposition MLAs from Bihar assembly and didn't hold back to slam Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

RJD leader seek apology from Bihar CM or else announced boycott of assembly for remaining tenure.

"Nitish Kumar should know that governments change.

MLAs were abused and beaten inside the Assembly yesterday.

If Nitish Kumar does not apologise for the incident, we may boycott the Assembly for the remaining tenure.

'Nirlaj Kumar Ji' has lost all shame," said Tejashwi Yadav.