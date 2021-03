Priti Patel defends overhaul of asylum seeker rules

Priti Patel has defended the government’s overhaul of asylum seeker rules after allegations that they are "inhumane".

The home secretary also confirmed the UK will look at sending migrants overseas for processing.

Report by Blairm.

