Congress allied with people who wants to destroy Assam's identity: PM Modi

Ahead of the assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Bihpuria town of Assam's Lakhimpur district on March 24, said Congress party joined hands with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) whose aim is to destroy identity of Assam state.

PM Modi said, "Today there is development in Assam, it is free from infiltrators.

Congress has joined hands with people (All India United Democratic Front) whose aim is to destroy Assam's identity.

Do you want Assam's traditions to be ruined?

Congress is taking help from a group that promotes infiltrators."