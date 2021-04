Watch: Rahul Gandhi says 'I'm not Modi', Amit Shah says 'you're tourist' | Assam

With Assam set to vote in the second phase of elections, bigwigs of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress campaigned in the state.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah sought votes on the issue of Assamese identity.

While Gandhi claimed that his party would ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not implemented in the state, Shah said that Congress considers Badruddin Ajmal representative of Assamese identity, and BJP opposes that.

