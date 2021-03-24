Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash over cuts to the armed forces

Sir Keir Starmer asked why Boris Johnson promised at the 2019 election that he would not cut the UK’s armed forces in “any form”, in light of the decision to reduce the size of the Army by 10,000 troops to 72,500 by 2025.“That’s the difference between his party and my party.

We’re pro-vax, we’re low tax and when it comes to defence, we’ve got your backs.”Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “Can I just say, I genuinely mean this, I do not believe any Member of Parliament would support that ‘Kill the Bill’.“I’ve got to be very careful… I say we are all united in this House in the support and the protection that the police do offer us and nobody would shy away from that.”