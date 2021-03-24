Coronavirus vaccine: More than 28 million vaccinated

Here is a look at all the latest figures behind the UK's coronavirus vaccination programme.Government data up to March 23 shows that of the 31,186,362 jabs given in the UK so far, 28,653,523 were first doses – a rise of 325,650 on the previous day.Some 2,532,839 were second doses, an increase of 169,155.