Coronavirus vaccine: More than 28 million vaccinated

Here is a look at all the latest figures behind the UK's coronavirus vaccination programme.Government data up to March 23 shows that of the 31,186,362 jabs given in the UK so far, 28,653,523 were first doses – a rise of 325,650 on the previous day.Some 2,532,839 were second doses, an increase of 169,155.
With COVID-19 Vaccines, Russia Accomplishes Mission Impossible – OpEd
Eurasia Review
President Vladimir Putin has praised the entire healthcare system, and particularly the hard-working team of scientists and..