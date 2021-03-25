Pollen or covid 3.24.21

SPRING ALLERGY SEASON IS UNDERWAY AND THERE'S AN ADDITIONAL PROBLEM THIS YEAR...SEVERAL SYMPTOMS FOR ALLERGY SUFFERERS...ARE THE SAME AS CORONAVIRUS.

### spring allergy season is underway and there's an additional problem this year...several symptoms for allergy sufferers...are the same as coronavirus.

So what do you do?

Abc 36's chelsea smith talked to an allergist to find out.

Nat sound wind blowing "tree pollen is out and people are starting to feel it."

Tree pollen is the culprit of early spring allergies... bringing a list of symptoms. "the nasal symptoms like itchy, runny, sneezy.

Eye symptoms like itchy, red, watery eyes.

And sometimes breathing symptoms too and folks will have asthma with allergic triggers.

They might notice they're coughing or wheezing... and short of breath or have chest tightness."

Coughing... short of breath... runny nose... we've heard that before... those are also covid-19 symptoms which has a lot of people asking....is it spring allergies or covid?

"some of the big separating features are fevers and the loss of sense of smell and taste.

Allergies won't cause fevers."

Doctor rajiv arora... an allergist with family allergy and asthma in lexington says if it is allergies there are things you can do to help along with over the counter medicine and talking to an allergist "if you're outside on a high pollen day when you come in change your clothes, take a bath or shower, keep the windows clothes in the car or home, use your h-vac system, make sure your filters are changed regularly."

And there will be some days the pollen county will be higher than others "pollen floats around for miles.

So when it's a nice day and it's a little bit windy or breezy there's going to be pollen out in the air.

When we do get some rain that does knock the pollen down temporarily, but it's only temporary."

Tree pollen typically lasts into may... but unfortunately we're not done...grass pollen kicks-in in late april and into may and lasts into june...so keep the tissues handy.

In lexington... chelsea smith abc 36