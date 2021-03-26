Should A COVID Vaccine Be Part Of The Back-To-School Routine For College, University Students And Staff?

You can't step foot on campus without the COVID-19 vaccination.
That's the message today from Rutgers University in New Jersey.
Will we see the same thing at schools across Illinois?
CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
You can't step foot on campus without the COVID-19 vaccination.
That's the message today from Rutgers University in New Jersey.
Will we see the same thing at schools across Illinois?
CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
Mississippi State University is administering free Pfizer vaccines to all staff in the Longest Student Health Center parking lot.