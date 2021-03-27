COVID-19: Delhi Govt ramps up testing as cases surge

Due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi government has increased coronavirus testing and around 85,000-90,000 tests are being conducted every day.

"There were fewer cases earlier but it has increased now.

So we have increased the number of testings and conducting 85,000-90,000 tests every day, which is more than 5% of the national average.

We are also doing contact tracing and isolation.

Hospitals have a sufficient number of beds as of now.

The occupancy is around 20% now, 80% of the beds are unoccupied.

We are monitoring this, if occupancy increases, we will increase the number of beds," said Satyendar Jain.