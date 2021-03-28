England's lockdown rules to be eased from Monday

Coronavirus lockdown rules are to be eased from Monday, meaning outdoor gatherings of more than two people are possible once more and outdoor sports facilities can reopen.A further relaxation of the restrictions in England will come into effect from April 12 at the earliest.
PM hopes lockdown easing can kickstart 'Great British summer of sport' - but urges caution
Sky News
