Groups of six can meet outdoors as lockdown eases in England

Two households or groups of up to six people can meet outside as lockdown restrictions are eased in England.

Organised outdoor sport can also resume and outdoor sport facilities are allowed to reopen.

The government and scientists have urged people to stick to the rules and be cautious.

Report by Fullerg.

