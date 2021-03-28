Congregations Safely Celebrate Palm Sunday

Last year, Christians had to celebrate the beginning of Holy Week virtually due to the pandemic.
One year later, a sense of normalcy was felt as worship returned to in-person with safety protocols in place.
KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the story.
Last year, Christians had to celebrate the beginning of Holy Week virtually due to the pandemic.
One year later, a sense of normalcy was felt as worship returned to in-person with safety protocols in place.
KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the story.
Watch VideoTwo suicide bombers blew themselves up outside a full Roman Catholic cathedral in Indonesia, wounding at least 20 people..
Ahead of Easter, Senator and Reverend Raphael Warnock tells CNN’s Dana Bash that Americans have to decide if they’re going to..