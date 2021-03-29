CDC Study Suggests Moderna and Pfizer Vaccines Are up To 90 Percent Effective

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 are up to 90 percent effective at preventing infections, according to a new study conducted by the CDC.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
US study says the risk of infection fell 90 per cent by two weeks after the second shot
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly..