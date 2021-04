What we know about the deadly mass shooting in Orange, California

Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, a police official said.

A fifth person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound, Lt.

Jennifer Amat said.

An officer-involved shooting occurred and a suspect was transported to the hospital, Amat said.

The suspect sustained a gunshot wound and is critical condition, she said.