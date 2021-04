France goes for a third nationwide lockdown amid spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered third national lockdown in France and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of Covid-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

The movement restrictions already in place for more than a week in Paris, and some northern and southern regions, will now apply to the whole country for at least a month from Saturday.

