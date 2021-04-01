O’Neill ‘truly sorry’ that her actions at Bobby Storey funeral caused hurt

Stormont’s deputy First Minister has offered a “heartfelt and unreserved apology” to families bereaved in the pandemic for her actions in relation to her attendance at a large republican funeral.As the Northern Ireland Assembly was recalled from Easter recess to debate a motion of censure against her, Michelle O’Neill told MLAs she was “truly sorry” for the hurt caused to those who had lost loved ones.