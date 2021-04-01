Skip to main content
Thursday, April 1, 2021

April is Autism Awareness Month

Credit: WXXV
Today marks the start of World Autism Month with United Nations sanctioning World Autism Awareness Day on April 2nd.

- today marks the start of world- autism month, with united - nations-sanctioning world autis- awareness day - tomorrow april 2nd.

- throughout the month, people- focus on sharing stories and- providing opportunities to- increase the understanding- and acceptance of people with - autism, fostering - worldwide support.- autism has a spectrum of colors- to represent- individuals with autism to show- that they are unique and have a- variety of strengths and- challenges.

- this years theme is light it up- for kindness.

- many businesses and homes in th- area will light blue lights to- recognize those with autism.- katelyn martin , a board- certified behavior analyst at - the mississippi - center for autism and related - developmental - disabilities tells news 25 why- its so important to bring - awareness - to those with autism.

- - "we definitely like to bring awareness for - our kids and our families.

You- know allot of times people see- kids out in public- and they just are curious and - they wonder what's what and - what's going on - and we like to make sure that - the public has a good - - - - understanding.

Not only - awareness but acceptance of our- kids and their struggles and- their strengths - too.

Everything is not always - negative out kids have allot of- - - stuff going for them and we lik- to make sure everybody knows- about that" the mississippi center for- autism and related- developmental disabilities is - bringing awareness by - decorating, selling shirts, and- giving out candy apples - and cupcakes to their

