Covid-19: India records biggest 1-day jump in cases in 6 months | Oneindia News

India yet again breached another grim milestone with the biggest daily surge in Covid cases.

81,466 fresh infections were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1.23 crore.

The country witnessed 469 daily new fatalities, the highest since December 6.

The single-day rise in cases is the highest recorded since October 2 when 81,484 new infections were recorded.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to show a steep rise in daily new cases.

