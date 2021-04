Lockdown not ruled out in Maharashtra if COVID situation prevails

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases in state.

He informed that lockdown could not be ruled out if the current COVID-19 situation prevails.

He also warned that health infrastructure could be burdened if situation deteriorates.

"People have become complacent," he said.

Maharashtra reported 47,827 new COVID19 cases and 202 deaths today on April 2.