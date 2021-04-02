Police officer dies after car rams US Capitol barricade

A car rammed a barricade outside the US Capitol killing a police officer, injuring another and leading to a suspect being shot, police have confirmed.
Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the building in Washington, DC.
Anne Makovec reports latest on an incident at the U.S. Capitol where two police officers were attacked (4-2-2021)
Capitol police in Washington DC have shot dead a suspect after a car drove into a barricade and then attacked two officers.