Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, April 3, 2021

Top 10 Things You Missed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:45s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Things You Missed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3
Top 10 Things You Missed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3

Things are starting to get crazy in this small screen Marvel adventure!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU callbacks you might’ve missed in this episode of the Disney+ series.

Things are starting to get crazy in this small screen Marvel adventure!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU callbacks you might’ve missed in this episode of the Disney+ series.

Our countdown includes Bucky Gets Payback, Sharon Has an Extremely Famous Monet Painting, Smiling Tiger has a history in Madripoor, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage