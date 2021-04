Rahul Gandhi has limited knowledge of Assam's culture: JP Nadda

Amid the ongoing elections in Assam, BJP president JP Nadda mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he has limited knowledge of Assam's culture.

JP Nadda said that people going with Ajmal Badruddin are doing "opportunism politics." "He (Badruddin Ajmal) threw away Gamosa.

So is he Assam's identity or Srimanta Sankardev, Gopinath Bardoloi or Bhupen Hazarika Assam's identity?," said JP Nadda while speaking to ANI in Guwahati on April 03.