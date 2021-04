Hundreds of protesters gathered in Leeds, England on Friday (2 April) with slogans denouncing the controversial proposed bill that may give police extra powers to crack down on peaceful protests.

More "Kill the Bill" protests are planned all over the country this weekend including in London and Manchester.