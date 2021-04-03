BOY WITH A DREAM

One lafayette native says he had big dreams and a unique journey but is now using his platform to create change in his community and open doors for others...news 1's kenny darr has more on this story.

Stand-up: for chris areneaux his journey to becoming the first black head golf pro at jay and lionel golf course...started as a young boy across the street at this house behind me.nat: i was on the outside looking in, today 'm on the inside looking out.

So just to be able to come back from twelve years old just dreaming about this is pretty remarkable.vo: that dream started here...at his childhood home on pershing avenue...chris arceneaux was twelve years old...when he received his first golf club.

Sot: i got to give a lot of credit to david wilson.

He gave me my first club after cutting his grass and doing his lawn and several golf balls.vo: arceneaux says it did't take long before he was on the other side of the fence...and the journey was beginning to take off.sot: from that point, i was breaking the windows all in the community and my mom said tha's it, go see your uncle.

So she called my uncle at muni right across the street and tha's when the dream came.

Vo: his unique journey would take him to new york for twenty-five years before returning to his hometown and eventually becoming the first black head golf pro at jay and lionel golf course.sot: being one of the first african americans in all of lafayette courses, one of the first in all of louisiana and mississippi, it really hit home and i's been an outpouring of success of using this platform to help others.

Vo: helping others is exactly what arceneaux has done since returning home to where it all started.

Sot: standing at that fence i could just only dream.

I cried, lost my dad at a young age and using this platform now to be able to do basically, cover just about anything from culinary arts to networking, mentorship, internship.

I's exciting to see it all come to form.vo: while the journey wo't be easy...he says to anyone else with big dreams...simply...go for it.sot: for anybody that just has a dream, a vision, a concept, a theory, i would encourage each person to go out and go for it.tag: reporting in lafayette...kenny darr...news fifteen.

Thanks kenny and what an inspiring story...arceneaux says his focus is on creating more opportunities for others while making a positive impact in the community right where his own