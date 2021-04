Chhattisgarh: Deadly encounter with Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border | Oneindia News

5 Jawans have been martyred and atleast 15 jawans are still missing since the encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Security forces have launched an operation along the Sukma-Bijapur border, where an intense face-off resulted in the deaths of five jawans and left 20 others injured.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi had wished the injured jawans a speedy recovery.

