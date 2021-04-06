COVID-19 In California: 2,112 Cases Monday; 1.6% Positivity Rate; 3.58M Cases
California is reporting more than 2,100 new COVID cases Monday.

The positivity rate 1.6 percent.

The total number of COVID cases is now more than 3.5 million cases in our state since the start of the pandemic.