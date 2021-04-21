Explained in numbers: How second Covid wave in India is deadlier than the first

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in Covid cases.

The death toll has been climbing and so is the positivity rate.

Matters have been made worse due to shortage of oxygen, ICU beds and even testing in certain parts of the country.

There are long queues outside hospitals and crematoriums as well and while states are taking action to prevent the spread of the virus, India witnessed a fresh high of 2.95 lakh cases in the last 24 hours.

In the latest edition of Hindustan Times Take 5, Aditi Prasad explains through numbers how the second wave of the pandemic is deadlier than the first.

Watch the full video for all the details.