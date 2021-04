Watch: Another US plane arrives in Delhi with medical supplies for Covid

The second plane from USA landed in India on Friday evening with medical supplies.

The plane carried oxygen cylinders and rapid testing kits.

The flight landed as India is battling with the second wave of Covid-19.

Earlier, the first US emergency aid to India arrived.

This came after US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone on April 26 and discussed Covid situation in both countries.

