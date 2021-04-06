Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan cast their votes in Chennai

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth casts his vote in Chennai as polling underway in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth was seen at a polling booth in Stella Maris College.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, who is contesting from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency, also cast his vote.

The MNM chief's daughters actors Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan also exercised their votes.

Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram cast his vote in Tamil Nadu’s Kandanur.

Polling across 234 assembly constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu is underway in the state.

A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray.

In order to combat the Covid-19 spread, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937.

