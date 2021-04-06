COVID: Country's 58% active cases, 34% deaths in Maharashtra

Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that Maharashtra has 58% of the total active cases in country and it also reported 34% of the total deaths.

Health Ministry expressed grave concern over RT-PCR tests in the state and suggested them to pace the daily testing capacity.

"We have suggested state governments to increase the percentage of RT-PCR tests, which is reducing in Maharashtra in last few weeks.

Only 60% of total tests were done through RT-PCR method in Maharashtra last week.

We suggest states to take it to 70% or above," said Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a press conference on COVID situation in country on April 06.