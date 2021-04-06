Location and Time Set for No-Appointment Vaccine Clinic in Posey County

Counties.

In posey county -- the health department will be hosting a mass vaccine clinic on april 17th and may 15th.

They will be using the moderna vaccine - and hope people will sign up for both - to get the two doses completed*easily.... any hoosier 18 and older - can sign up for this clinic.... you do not have to live in posey county.... they will be distributing the shots at marrs elementary school in mount vernon - from 10 to 3.... you will need to bring an i-d*and proof f of insurance - but the vaccine is free....