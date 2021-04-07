COVID update: India records highest ever spike of 1.15 lakh cases

The COVID-19 cases continued to surge in India and 1,15,736 new cases reported in the country on Apr 07.

The country's COVID caseload stood at 1,28,01,785 and currently there are 8,43,473 active cases in India .

59,856 people were discharged in last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 1,17,92,135.

With 630 new deaths, death toll mounts to 1,66,177.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,14,39,598 samples tested for COVID-19, up to April 06.

The COVID vaccination drive is underway across country.

So far 8,70,77,474 COVID vaccine jabs have been inoculated.