One step closer to a COVID-19 vaccine for kids?

Ne's 1's kourtney williams spoke with dr larry simon and he says the main focus is getting adults vaccinated with vaccines now avaliable to protect against covid 19 researchers have made a big step towards slowing down the virus that causes this deadly diseasedr. simon says there are a lot of different ethical concerns as to why the covid-19 vaccine took a while to be tested on childrensotthe fact that adults were studied first is standard operating procedure essentially then once yo've established safety in adults then you can begin trials in children researchers say transmission of diseases is more prevalent in kids than adults dr. simon says there are a few reasons why this is the casesotand so the weaker immune system less social hygiene protocols just as a kid versus an adult and then third kids are just much more often in close quarters with each other than adults are there are a lot of people who question whether the vaccine is safe and dr. simon says the answer is yessotthe covid vaccines have been exhaustively studied and the complications rates in them are astronomically low it is very safe there also very effectivebefore covid 19 vaccines become avaliable for younger teen and children clinical trials have to be completed to ensure they are safe and effectivein lafayette kourtney williams