Kyaw Zwar Minn: Myanmar's military coup has reached streets of London

Myanmar diplomat Kyaw Zwar Minn said the country’s military coup has reached the streets of London after he was barred from entering his embassy.The junta has terminated his position as ambassador but he told reporters: “This kind of coup is happening in the middle of the UK, in the middle of London – this shouldn’t be happening.”
Protests outside Myanmar embassy in London following 'coup'
CNN’s Cyril Vanier reports from outside Myanmar’s embassy to the UK as the ambassador remains locked out of the building. A..