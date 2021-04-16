Ousted Myanmar ambassador faces possible eviction from London residence
Ousted Myanmar ambassador faces possible eviction from London residence

The ousted Myanmar ambassador to the UK said he had an invalid passport and needed “papers” as he faces possible eviction from his London residence.Speaking from behind the padlocked gates of his residence in Hampstead, north-west London, Kyaw Zwar Minn said he was not sure whether he was going to be evicted on Friday and was waiting on embassy staff to arrive.