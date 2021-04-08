FEMA to Provide Up to $9,000 in Funeral Aid to Families of COVID-19 Victims

FEMA to Provide Up to $9,000 in Funeral Aid to Families of COVID-19 Victims. The Biden administration is launching a massive relief program to aid those most deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

.

The program will allow Americans to apply for up to $9,000 to help cover funeral costs of a "U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien,” who died due to COVID-19.

In order to qualify, the death must have occurred after January 20, 2020, in the U.S. or its territories and be officially “attributed to COVID-19.”.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be accepting applications for aid beginning April 12.

.

FEMA is encouraging possible applicants to gather as much documentation as possible.

Documentation includes, but isn’t limited to, death certifications, receipts and funeral home contracts.

.

Those who were responsible for covering the funeral expenses of multiple COVID-19 victims can submit multiple applications, with aid capped at $35,500.