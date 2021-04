Migrant labourers leave Mumbai in jam-packed train due to COVID fear

COVID-19 cases are continued to rise in Maharashtra.

A UP-bound train was seen packed with migrant labourers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai.

They're leaving the city due to surge in COVID cases.

A passenger said, "This train will go to Gorakhpur.

We're leaving the city because #COVID19 cases are rising here." On an average, Maharashtra is reporting over 50,000 COVID cases daily.