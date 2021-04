'Maharashtra Govt trying to avoid lockdown': Aslam Shaikh

Taking a serious note on lockdown, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh on Apr 10 said that the State Government is trying to avoid lockdown and enforced weekend lockdown but no effect seen on COVID cases.

"Govt is trying to avoid lockdown hence stringent measures were enforced inclusive weekend lockdown.

But it seems to have no effect on new COVID-19 cases.

All party representatives held a meeting today, to discuss all possibilities to contain the pandemic," the Minister said.