India reports 1,68,912 new COVID cases, highest so far

India reported 1,68,912 new cases, highest so far, on April 12.

Currently there are 12,01,009 active cases in the country.

Total caseload of India mounted to 1,35,27,717.

With 904 deaths reported in last 24 hours, death toll stood at 1,70,179.

So far, 1,21,56,529 people have won the battle against the deadly virus.

Vaccination drive is underway in the country, so far 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered across country.