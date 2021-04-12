Eager customers flock back to pubs, shops and salons in England

England’s shops, hairdressers, pub beer gardens and pavement cafes reopened on Monday as the coronavirus lockdown eased.Boris Johnson urged the nation to “behave responsibly” as life took another step back towards normality, with indoor gyms, swimming pools, nail salons and zoos also welcoming customers.
Pubs, hairdressers set to reopen as UK eases virus lockdown
LONDON (AP) — Millions of people in Britain will get their first chance in months for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant..
SeattlePI.com