Watch: EAM S Jaishnakar meets French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France in New Delhi on April 13.

Le Drian is on a three-day visit to India from April 13-15.

It will be the first high-level physical interaction between India and France since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indo-Pacific will be the key focus of discussions between the two ministers.

During his visit, the French Foreign Minister will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and France enjoy a strategic partnership since 1998 which has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas.

