Officer, Police Chief Resign In Fallout Over Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright; George Floyd Family Offers Support

The family of Daunte Wright is getting support from relatives of Geoge Floyd after Wright was shot dead by police during a traffic stop in Minnesota.
Nancy Chen reports.
(4/13/21)
Forty people were arrested Monday night in a second night of unrest in the Twin Cities amid the police shooting of Daunte Wright..
The Brooklyn Center police chief said the officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop meant to use her stun..