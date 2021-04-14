Officials Investigate Small Number Of Blood Clot Reports After J&J Vaccine

The state of California halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday -- on the same day that the city of Los Angeles opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone age 16 and older.
Tom Wait reports.
Hoosiers wanting the Johnson & Johnson-Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will have to wait after state health officials decided to..
Leaders with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention teamed up with those heading up the U.S. Food and Drug Administration..